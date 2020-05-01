Marilyn Fox
Cincinnati - Fox, Marilyn (nee Troescher) devoted wife of 52 years to the late Dennis Fox, loving mother of Vicki (Jim) Harrell, Kathy (Andy) Schroeder, cherished grandma of Tanner, Jessica, Rachel Harrell, Drew (Emma), Abby Schroeder. Dear sister of Sandra (John) Lisk. Sister-in-law of the late George (Margie) Fox. Aunt of Gail McCleskey, Richard, William and the late Michael Fox. Passed away April 30, 2020 at the age of 78. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family. Remembrances may be made to Michaeljfox.org (Parkinson's Disease), P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or stjude.org, St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.