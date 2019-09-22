Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Marilyn G. Swoboda


1938 - 2019
Marilyn G. Swoboda Obituary
Marilyn G. Swoboda

Colerain Township - Marilyn G. Swoboda age 81 passed away Thursday September 19, 2019. She was born January 17, 1938 in Springdale, AR to the late Harold and Beth (nee Graham) Kendrick. On September 24, 1960 in Kansas City, KS she married Robert J. Swoboda. She is survived by her husband Robert Swoboda; children Michelle Swoboda, Mike (Cheryl) Swoboda, Melissa Wingham; grandchildren Kevin Swoboda, Andrew Wingam, Robbie Swoboda, Max Swoboda; and was also survived by brother Don (Cathy) Kendrick. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Saturday September 28, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Memorial Service at 12NOON with Thomas Meyer officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
