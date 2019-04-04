Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Cincinnati - (nee Ronsheim) age 86, passed away April 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Harry H. Hachen Jr., devoted mother of Susan H. (Paul) Stoffregen of Solvang, CA., and the late Stephen D. Hachen of Cinti., OH loving grandmother of Lauren, Eric and Lindsay Stoffregen, dear sister of Elain R.Berg. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Cincinnati, OH, Friday, April 5, 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019
