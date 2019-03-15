|
Marilyn J. Myklebust
Cincinnati - Marilyn J. "Marv" (née Linder) originally from Minneapolis, made Cincinnati her home for the last 50 years. Passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at age 88 joining her beloved husband of 64 years, Myke, who was called home in 2016. Marv's greatest pride and joy was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dave Myklebust, Susan and Greg English, Sandy and Jim Reidenbach, Kathy Donnenwirth, Rich Myklebust, Jill Myklebust, and Jack Donnenwirth. Adoring grandmother and great grandmother of Amy, Christian and Julie Myklebust; MaryLynn Stevens, Katie and Mike (Evie and Teddy) Swarr; Michael and Kelly (Tommy and Peter) Reidenbach, Andrew Reidenbach; Maria (Tyler and Coralai) Donnenwirth, J-R (RIP 2013) Donnenwirth; Jenna, Noah, Tyler and Will Myklebust. Survived by her brother, Jerry (Cheryl) Linder and nieces, Kari Lovre and Becky Streifel. Preceded to heaven by siblings: Patty and Donald Linder, and her parents Edward and Helen Linder. As an avid Reds fan, she was an active member of the ROSIE Reds. After graduating from the University of Cincinnati and becoming an RN, she worked at Good Samaritan Hospital. Dedicated to God and her church, she gave many years of service to the Good Shepherd Bereavement Ministry. On Saturday, March 16, 2019, friends are invited to Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd, Cincinnati. Gathering with family 9-10, Memorial Mass at 10, followed by lunch reception. Entombment will take place after Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please direct donations in Marilyn's memory to () or Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019