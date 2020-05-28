Marilyn K. Hill
Marilyn K. Hill

Hillsboro - (nee Ayres) - Beloved wife of 60 plus years to the late Lawrence "Larry" B. Hill; Devoted mother of Rusty Hill, John Hill, and the late Jimmy Hill; Loving grandmother of Johnathon, Katie, Ashley, and Lindsey; Dear sister of Martha Ingles and Sharon Schleyer; Passed away, Tuesday May 26, 2020, Age 82 years; Resident of Hillsboro, Ohio; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home - Goshen 1944 State Route 28 Goshen, Ohio 45122, Monday June 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM; Burial to follow at Goshen Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
John Evans Funeral Home
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
John Evans Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
John Evans Funeral Home
1944 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-3272
