Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Church
5924 Bridgetown
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn King

Add a Memory
Marilyn King Obituary
Marilyn King

Hooven - Marilyn J. (Logan) King, 85, Sept. 20, 2019, Hooven. A remarkable, strong & caring woman deeply loved by all who knew her. She was an inspiration & a true matriarch. She enjoyed spending time with family & became like a mother and grandmother to so many. The ripple of her legacy will live on forever. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. King Jr., she was the devoted mother of Ann Manfra (Keith), Mike King (Rhonda), Teri Lusby (Bobby), Tom King (Nancy), Floyd "Skip" King III, Barb Fox (Rick), Bonnie Stewart (Roger) & Doug King (Kerrie Lovins), beloved daughter of the late Teresa (nee Brinker) & Edward Logan, dear sister of the late Gail, James, Robert (Mitz) & Donald Logan, sister-in-law and friend of the late Betty Shanley and life-long friend and sister-in-law to Ronnie and Margie King. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Visitation Thurs., Sept. 26, 5 - 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Mass of Christian Burial Fri., Sept. 27 at 10:30 AM at St. Jude Church, 5924 Bridgetown, Cincinnati, OH 45248. Memorials, if so desired, to the www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now