Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Loveland - Marilyn McHenry. Beloved daughter of the late William and Mary McHenry. Dear sister of Joyce (Joe) Kormos and Roger (Linda) McHenry. Cherished aunt of Kyra (David) Wesner, Nicholas (Dawn) Kormos, and Tony Fisher. Proud great aunt of six. Passed away due to a stroke on May 24, 2019 at the age of 76. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Friday, May 31 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 11 AM. Interment Goshen Cemetery.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2019
