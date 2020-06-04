Marilyn Murphy Meardon
1930 - 2020
Marilyn Murphy Meardon

Marilyn Murphy Meardon, actor, educator, and storyteller, passed away Sunday, May 24 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was 89 years old. Born in 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of Lawrence Burnell and Aurelia Graesar Murphy. A graduate of Hughes High school, she went on the study at Carleton College in Minnesota, where she majored in history. Education was the focus of her graduate work at the University of Chicago. She continued graduate studies in theater education at Northwestern and at the University of Keele in England. An international traveler from a young age, as an exchange student she was introduced to many cultures through the Experiment In International Living, germinating a lifelong passion for exploring the world's diversity.

She was well respected for her work in numerous Rhode Island theaters. Always nurturing youthful creativity, she taught at the Young People's School for the Performing Arts in Providence. She adapted historical personages for performance in schools, libraries, and for community groups. Her celebrated solo performance, Queen Elizabeth I: In Her Own Words, was researched and composed by Marilyn using the Queen's own letters, poetry, prayers and speeches to create a performance bringing the Monarch's words to life.

She was predeceased by her parents, a brother, William H. Murphy, and companion Robert C. Frederiksen, who shared her passion for theater and travel adventures.

She is remembered with love and gratitude by her three daughters, Kathleen of Ft. Myers, FL, Allison of Cranston, RI, and Sarah Burnell of Seattle, WA, a son, David (Diane St. Pierre) of Sanibel, FL, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Aurelia, niece Leila Mae Murphy, nephews Eddie and Tim Murphy, eight grandnieces and nephews, and a community who will no doubt remember the tales she told, and her story.

A celebration of her life will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities or the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital in Providence.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared via the funeral home at

www.monahandrabblesherman.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020
Marilyn was a queen of the stage, queen of the story, and queen of the Twelfth Night party. How lucky I was to know her and work with her in the Spellbinders. And how fortunate I feel that I was able to visit her with Len Cabral and Susan Klein last year. She will be missed, but very, very fondly remembered.
Milbre Burch
Friend
June 2, 2020
June 1, 2020
I've known Marilyn for over twenty years. We were on the worship committee at First Unitarian. She was a lovely person and I'll miss her.
Gerry Spremulli
Friend
May 31, 2020
Marilyn was a special colleague. We got to perform together every year for Girls Night Out at RISD. She always referred me for gigs she couldn't take. My precious time with her was visiting her in the memory care unit. While her words were lacking, her sense of humor and affection were 100% intact. For two hours a week, we sang, (she would harmonize and sometimes we sounded ridiculous). We made faces at eachother, did goofy physical routines and gut laughed often to tears. It was my weekly joy and the gift she left to me. Thank you, Allison.
Diane Postoian
Friend
May 31, 2020
Marilyn was one of those amazing adults who could draw even the crankiest of teenagers in. I got to experience that first hand many years ago. Such a sweet and kind lady. Rest in peace, dear one. Condolences to your family.
Rachel Nguyen
Friend
May 31, 2020
Marilyn was a bright light in this world who brought joy and thoughtfulness through her conversations as well as her dramatic interpretations. I am grateful for her being that will continue to enhance my life. Sympathies to Allison and siblings. I trust the buoyancy of your mother's life will soon emerge over the profound sense of loss. Peace, Eugenia Marks
Eugenia Marks
Friend
May 30, 2020
My condolences to Marilyn's family and friends. Marilyn was truly a RI Treasure and will be dearly missed.
Carol Varden
Friend
