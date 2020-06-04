Marilyn Murphy MeardonMarilyn Murphy Meardon, actor, educator, and storyteller, passed away Sunday, May 24 in Providence, Rhode Island. She was 89 years old. Born in 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of Lawrence Burnell and Aurelia Graesar Murphy. A graduate of Hughes High school, she went on the study at Carleton College in Minnesota, where she majored in history. Education was the focus of her graduate work at the University of Chicago. She continued graduate studies in theater education at Northwestern and at the University of Keele in England. An international traveler from a young age, as an exchange student she was introduced to many cultures through the Experiment In International Living, germinating a lifelong passion for exploring the world's diversity.She was well respected for her work in numerous Rhode Island theaters. Always nurturing youthful creativity, she taught at the Young People's School for the Performing Arts in Providence. She adapted historical personages for performance in schools, libraries, and for community groups. Her celebrated solo performance, Queen Elizabeth I: In Her Own Words, was researched and composed by Marilyn using the Queen's own letters, poetry, prayers and speeches to create a performance bringing the Monarch's words to life.She was predeceased by her parents, a brother, William H. Murphy, and companion Robert C. Frederiksen, who shared her passion for theater and travel adventures.She is remembered with love and gratitude by her three daughters, Kathleen of Ft. Myers, FL, Allison of Cranston, RI, and Sarah Burnell of Seattle, WA, a son, David (Diane St. Pierre) of Sanibel, FL, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Aurelia, niece Leila Mae Murphy, nephews Eddie and Tim Murphy, eight grandnieces and nephews, and a community who will no doubt remember the tales she told, and her story.A celebration of her life will be held in the future.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities or the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital in Providence.Remembrances and condolences may be shared via the funeral home at