Marilyn Peter
Covington - Marilyn A. Peter. Passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Marie (Enderle) Peter and her brother Stan and his wife Marj (Erfman) Peter. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Carole Behne and her brothers, Roger (Marsha) Peter, Ken (Becky) Peter and Don (Pat) Peter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was a retired teacher from the Sycamore School District, a member of St. Barbara Church, a member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association and the Hamilton County Retired Teachers. She enjoyed traveling and volunteering at Cottingham Retirement Home. Over the years Marilyn was proud pet owner and a member of the Schnauzer Rescue. Visitation is Saturday, July 20th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Rd. Erlanger, KY 41018. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to either St.Barbara Church or to the Kenton County Animal Shelter 1020 Mary Laidley Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences at www. middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019