Marilyn Peterson
Montgomery - Beloved wife of the late James E. Peterson. Devoted mother of Gayle (Don) Oeters and Cindy (Bert) Yeary. Grandmother of Jesse (Janet) Yeary, Kyle (Beth) Yeary and Michelle (Mike) Dodd. Great-grandmother of Natalie, Josh, and Sutton Yeary. Departed on September 7, 2019 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11th from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am, all at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45249. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or . Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019