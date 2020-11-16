1/
Marilyn R. Clark
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn R. Clark

Cincinnati - Marilyn Clark (nee Baker), beloved wife of the late Lanny Clark, loving mother of Elizabeth Baker, Mark (Marianne) Clark, the late Mike (Anna) Clark, Molly (Tim) Mayer and Maribeth (Steve) Goodstein. Cherished grandmother of 11, great grandmother of five. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Baker. She has two brothers, the late Gene Baker and Dr. Raymond Baker, and one sister, Sharon Bloom. She passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 82. Marilyn was born in Logan County, Ohio on October 25, 1938. Marilyn and Lanny were married 48 years. Upon retiring from nursing, she and Lanny loved to travel. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, reading, and learning about Native American cultures. Most of all, she loved her family. She leaves behind a family who will cherish and miss her forever. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, from 12-2 p.m., at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m., followed immediately by graveside service at Spring Grove Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
Spring Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved