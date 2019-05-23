Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:45 PM
St. Pius X
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Road
Edgewood, KY
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of God Cemetery
Fort Wright, KY
View Map
Marilyn Rose Ford Obituary
Marilyn Rose Ford

Crestview Hills - Marilyn Rose Ford age 60 of Crestview Hills, Ky. passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospice Edgewood, Ky. Sunday May 19, 2019. She was a secretary with St. Elizabeth Physicians for 40 Years and Secretary for the Kenton County Coroner's Office for 27 years. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Michael (Mike) Ford. 3 sons: Matthew (Colleen) Ford Edgewood, Ky. Mark (Crystal) Ford Florence, Ky. Mitchell (Kim) Ford Burlington, Ky. 5-Grandchildren Abigail, Hannah, Griffin, Natalie and Owen Ford, Parents: William (Bill) and Luann Schawe Taylor Mill, Ky. 2 Brothers: David (Debbie) Schawe William (Caryl) Schawe Villa Hills, Ky. Sister: Dianne (Robert) Kraus Sunman, IN. Visitation from 4 until 6:45 PM Thursday May 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Road Edgewood, Ky. with Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM . Graveside Services Mother of God Cemetery Ft. Wright, Ky. 10:00 AM Friday May 24, 2019. Memorials may be made to the 6612 Dixie Highway Florence, Ky. 41042. Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc. Taylor Mill, Ky. Serving the Family. On-line condolences may be expressed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
