Marilyn T. "Tal" Gast
Cincinnati - Marilyn T. "Tal" Gast, of Cincinnati, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her residence, the Deupree House. Tal was a leader, an extraordinary friend and mother, and loved outdoor activities. She faced adversity with optimism and renewed resolve. She genuinely cared about others and listened closely: remembering birthdays, likes and dislikes, and was there for them in difficult times. After losing her first son, John, she joined the Wyoming Life Squad. Later she attended William Booth Hospital full time for a year, graduating as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and worked part time for 15 years. She had many skills: cooking, sewing, knitting, entertaining. She once bowled a 258 game. At Ryland Lakes Country Club, where she summered for 43 years, she discovered golf and twice was the Ladies Handicap Champion, and she served on the Board. She was a tireless volunteer: President of the Junior Women's Club of Western Cincinnati and of Wyoming Women's Club, as a Girl Scout leader, at Dress for Success, and in church kitchens. She wintered for 25 years on Sanibel Island and volunteered too. She was fun to be with and a little bit naughty. At age 75 she got a Volvo convertible and a Scottish Terrier, Angus.
Tal is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alan Gast, and 3 children: Catherine Gast of Brookline, NH; Andrew Gast-Bray of Morgantown, WV; and Paul Gast of Cincinnati; plus 3 grandchildren and 4 step-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ascension and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 334 Burns Avenue (at Worthington Avenue), Wyoming, Ohio 45215.
Memorials can be made to the ERS Good Samaritan Mission Fund c/o Diana Collins, 3870 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227.
www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019