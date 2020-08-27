1/
Marilyn "Judy" Vandergriff
Marilyn "Judy" Vandergriff

Batavia - Marilyn "Judy" Vandergriff beloved wife of Dale R. Vandergriff; loving mother of Julie Fletcher, John (Rachelle) Vandergriff and the late Barry (Carol) Vandergriff; cherished grandmother of Angela, Joshua, Tyler, Jessica, Sebastian and Catherine; great grandmother of Wesley, Rose and Marilyn. Went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday August 26, 2020. Age 80. Visitation at Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford, OH on Wed. 9/02/2020 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Glendale, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
