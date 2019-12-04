|
Marilyn Weddle
Bridgetown - Marilyn Weddle (nee Hansen) Loving wife of 63 years to the late Donald F. "Don" Weddle. Cherished mother of Jeff (Cheryl) Weddle and Karen (Glenn) Peppers. Devoted grandmother of Katie (Chris) Loeser, Lindsay (Nick) LaBudde, Johnny (Christine) Peppers and Alex Peppers & great grandmother of Kyle, Mackenzie, Cody, Collin, Sophie, Luke and the late Emma. Dear sister of Jane Bentz and the late Arlene Davis. Sister-in- law of Del and Lu Weddle. Marilyn was the first secretary at Delshire Elementary when the school opened for the 1969-70 school year and she worked there until she retired. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Don, socializing with her school co-workers, playing cards in bridge clubs and being active in the Eagles Lake community events. A 50 plus year member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. She passed peacefully on December 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Friends and family are invited to a Visitation Saturday Dec. 7th from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Shiloh United Methodist Church 5261 Foley Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. If desired, memorials may be made in Marilyn's name to the Shiloh United Methodist Church, or Delshire Elementary, for the snack pantry which provides snacks and packs for students in need 4402 Glenhaven Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019