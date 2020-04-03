Services
Marilyn Weinheimer Obituary
Marilyn Weinheimer

Cincinnati - Weinheimer, Marilyn (nee Vale), devoted wife of the late Harold Weinheimer, loving mother of Susan (Jeff) Ernst, Steve Weinheimer, Ann (Jim) Newsom, Bill (Stephanie) Weinheimer, Jeff Weinheimer, cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Josh) Roberts, Megan (Barry) Coleman, Tim (Sarah) Ernst, Katie (Jarred) Beckenhaupt, Julie, Michael Newsom, Joe (Megan) Schaefer, William, Emily Weinheimer and great grandmother of 8. Dear sister of the late Lorie (Jean) and Bill (Toni) Vale. Special great aunt of Dylan Vale and Zachary Adams. Passed away March 31, 2020 at the age of 81. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be simulcast Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11 AM www.sainti.org/church/ 513-661-6565. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Ignatius School (Tuition Assistance), 5222 N Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be announced at a later date. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
