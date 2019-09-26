Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ
3001 Queen City Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ
3001 Queen City Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Cheeseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion A. Cheeseman

Add a Memory
Marion A. Cheeseman Obituary
Marion A. Cheeseman

Cincinnati - Marion A. Cheeseman (nee Armbruster), passed peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 99. She is the devoted wife of the late Robert L. Cheeseman Sr. Loving mother of Robert L. (Virginia) Cheeseman Jr., Terrence K (Mary Sue) Cheeseman and K. Michael Cheeseman. Adored grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation Saturday, September 28th from 10:30 AM until time of memorial service at 11 AM, all at the St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ 3001 Queen City Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. A reception will follow. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to 4360 Cooper Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, or to the St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Serving the Family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now