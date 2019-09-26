|
Marion A. Cheeseman
Cincinnati - Marion A. Cheeseman (nee Armbruster), passed peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 99. She is the devoted wife of the late Robert L. Cheeseman Sr. Loving mother of Robert L. (Virginia) Cheeseman Jr., Terrence K (Mary Sue) Cheeseman and K. Michael Cheeseman. Adored grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation Saturday, September 28th from 10:30 AM until time of memorial service at 11 AM, all at the St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ 3001 Queen City Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. A reception will follow. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to 4360 Cooper Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45242, or to the St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Serving the Family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019