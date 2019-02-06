Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Marion Davis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Saviour Church
Rossmoyne, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Saviour Church
Rossmoyne, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Davis


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Marion Davis Obituary
MARION DAVIS

Blue Ash - Marion (nee Schnee), beloved wife of the late Charles E. Davis. Devoted mother of Nancy Davis, Mary Sandra (Mike) Grischy, Thomas (Lyndon) Davis, Patricia (James) Sumner, Mark (Aimee) Davis and the late Daniel Charles Davis and Paula Sue Herndon. Sister of Betty Lacey and the late Ruth Uecker and Robert Schnee. Loving grandmother of Daniel, Erin, Amanda, Melissa, Andy, Zachary, Katie, Justin, Jordan, Marco, Gus and Ana, and also 5 great-grandchildren. Passed away Monday February 4, 2019, age 93. She was a great lover of music, flowers, black raspberry jelly, nature, ice cream and her beloved Tom and Jerry. Visitation Friday February 8, from 8:30am until Funeral Mass at 10:00am both at St. Saviour Church, Rossmoyne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers