|
|
Marion E. Matthews
Peachtree, GA - (nee Vorhis), beloved wife of the late John M. Matthews, Jr. Loving mother of Donna (Royce Spradley), Tom (Debbie) & Jack (Detra) Matthews, Mary Steinbrunner (Mike), Carol Wyatt (Nick), and the late Bob Matthews. Also she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Marion passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her 92nd year. Visitation Monday, Apr 15 from 8:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 am at St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave, Maderia. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the ().
neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019