Marion Eberhardt (née Bulow)
Mrs. Marion Eberhardt (née Bulow) died peacefully at home on Friday January 31st, 2020 at the age of 73. Marion is survived by her husband Charles, by her brother Roland, and by her sons Dave and Rob and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Hedi and sister Loretta.
Her last wish was "To Glorify God".
Her family has scheduled a reception for 5pm this Friday February 7th at College Hill Presbyterian Church, followed by a memorial service at 6pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marion's life.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020