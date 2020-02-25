Resources
Marion Hill (Wolff) Erwin

Marion Hill (Wolff) Erwin Obituary
Marion Hill (Wolff) Erwin

Milford - Marion Hill (Wolff) Erwin, loving mother of Charles (Tawnyah) Wolff Jr., Stephanie (David) Riegel, and Robert (Lee) Wolff. Cherished grandmother of David Jr., Patricia, Kathleen, P.J., Shawn, Lara, Robert Jr., and Alexander and great grandmother of 5. Marion passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at age 87. A memorial service to be held at 10am on Sat. Feb. 29th at Horizon Community Church, 3950 Newtown Road (45244).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
