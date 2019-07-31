Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Marion V. Godfrey

Marion V. Godfrey Obituary
Marion V. Godfrey

Cincinnati - Godfrey, Marion V. nee Morgan wife of the late Harry W. Godfrey, mother of Gloria (Jan) Rothecker, and William (Carol) Godfrey, Grandmother of Emily (Jeff) Goehring and great grandmother of Jacob and Ethan Goehring. Visitation will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 12:00pm until the time of the service at 2:00 pm at the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 31, 2019
