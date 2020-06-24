Marion Williams
Marion Williams

Passed June 16, 2020.

Services will be held June 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM Services at 11:00 AM New Prospect Baptist Church 1580 Summit Rd Cincinnati Ohio 45237 Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. JC Battle & Sons Funeral Home.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
JC Battle and Sons Funeral Home
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
