Marjorie Ann Mathias


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Ann Mathias Obituary
Marjorie Ann Mathias

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Winston Kent Mathias. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Tom) Unger and Robert Kent (Patricia) Mathias. Dear grandmother of Amy (Brian) Boutin and Taylor (Julie) Unger. Cherished great-grandmother of Natalie Boutin, William Boutin, and Jack Unger. Passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 97. Marjorie Ann was giving of her time in her community. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Cub Scout leader and a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospitality House with her daughter, Mary Ann. She opened her home up to all the neighborhood children when she was raising her own children. When there was an illness or death in the neighborhood, she was there with flowers and a hot meal for the family. She was loving and kind to all. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45232. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Marjorie P. Lee Good Samaritan Fund. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
