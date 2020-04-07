|
|
Marjorie Byrnside Burress
North Bend - Marjorie Byrnside Burress, 96, Apr. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack S. Burress, devoted mother of Kimberly McConkey (the late Samuel), the late Rodney Burress (Dolly) & Janet Peter (Timothy), beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth (nee North) & Vernon Byrnside, dear sister of the late Phyllis Lacey (the late Roland) & Dana Byrnside & loving grandmother of Brian, Bradley, Sarah, Daniel, David & Douglas. Also survived by 11 great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.Marjorie was a widely recognized local historian & published author. She was a member of the Three Rivers & Cincinnati Historical Societies, the Sons & Daughters of Pioneer Rivermen, & a recipient of the Award of Merit by the Hamilton County Genealogical Society. Services at the convenience of the family with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Westwood United Methodist Church music program, 3460 Epworth, Cinti. 45211. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020