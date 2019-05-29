|
Marjorie D. Humphries
Amelia - Marjorie D. Humphries, 90, of Amelia, passed away on May 24, 2019. Born July 22, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Russell and Ocie Fryman. Marjorie, loving wife of the late Donald Humphries Sr. Beloved mother of Donald Humphries Jr. (Joyce), Richard Humphries (Julie), and the late Linda Puckett (Ronnie Sr.). Grandmother of Ronnie Puckett (Jen), Melissa Zimmerman (Eric), Aaron Humphries (Tanya), and Rebecca Tyree (Billy). Great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ann McKenney (Bruce), Janie Ingram (the late Pete Ingram), Nina Reese (George), Adina Dunaway, Doris Bailey (George). Marjorie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings; Ada Nester, Russell Fryman Jr., James Fryman, Marie Kinman, and Oris David Fryman.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 29, 2019