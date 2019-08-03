Services
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Tomme N. Rosenthal. Devoted mother of Deborah "Debby" Manning and Barb (Mark) Stiers. Loving grandmother of Nicole (Tim Morris) Manning, Todd Manning and Max Stiers. Great-grandmother of Colt Manning. Departed on July 31, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 5th from 5:30 pm until Funeral Service at 7:30 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Entombment will take place on Tuesday, August 6th at 11:30 am at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4665 Cornell Rd. Ste 170, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
