Marjorie Eliasen



Cincinnati - Marjorie Eliasen (nee Tschanz) passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. Marjorie is survived by her brother, Herman Tschanz, her son, Charles "Ted" Eliasen and his wife Jacquie, and her three grandchildren - Kevin, Christopher & Emily. Born in Cincinnati, OH, Marjorie was a graduate of Withrow High School class of 1954 and moved to Miami, FL shortly after graduation. She returned to Cincinnati in 1975 and began a 28 year career at the US Court of Appeals Sixth Circuit where she retired in 1994 as a Deputy Clerk. Post-retirement she was a volunteer at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Kenwood, OH, where she was a member for 44 years. The family will host a virtual memorial service in her honor on Sunday, 7/12 - her 83rd birthday. Please RSVP by sending an eMail to ted.eliasen@gmail.com and you will receive event details in a reply. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church - Outreach ministry.









