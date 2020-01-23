|
|
Marjorie Estridge
Cleves, OH - Marjorie F. Estridge (nee Fagaly), age 91 passed away on January 23, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Clifford and Marie (Flick) Fagaly. She is survived by her children, Carol Morgan and Cathy Estridge; daughter-in-law, Linda; grandchildren, Jennifer, Morgan, and Scott (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan and Hailey; one sister, Jane Perry; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Estridge; her parents; her son, Clifford Estridge; her grandson, Bradley Estridge, and one brother, James Fagaly. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020