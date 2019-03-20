|
|
Marjorie L. Clawson
Blanchester - Marjorie L. Clawson (nee Abernathy), wife of the late Raymond Dale Fountain and the late Kenny Clawson, devoted mother of Donald Lee Fountain, Donna Darlene (Kenny) Mathew, Kenneth Francis (late Valma) Fountain, Beverly Ann (William) Croteau and the late Dale LaVerne Fountain, grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 50, sister of the late Rosalee Abernathy. She owned her own daycare for over 30 years and was passionate about children. She passed away on March 17, 2019 at the age of 93. She was a resident of Blanchester and formerly of Ottumwa, Iowa. Family will receive friends at Woodville Baptist Church, 10970 Woodville Rd. Blanchester, on Friday, March 22nd from 12:30 PM until time of services at 2 PM. A second service will be held the Ottumwa Baptist Temple in Ottumwa, Iowa on Monday, March 25th at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodville Baptist Church for Children's Church Camp. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019