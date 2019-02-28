|
|
Marjorie L. Donnelly
Sharonville - Marjorie "Margie" L. Donnelly (née Morford), beloved wife of 60 years to the late James W. Donnelly. Loving mother of Kathie (George) Wietmarschen, James (Jenny), Dan (Patty), Tom (Lynne), and Shari (the late Rick) Donnelly. Cherished grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Joann L. (the late Albert J.) Ross. Margie passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at age 86. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM, Saturday, 03/02/2019 at St. Michael Church of Sharonville, 11144 Spinner Ave., where friends may call from 9:00-9:45AM, Saturday prior to Mass. Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , St. Michael Church, or . Online condolences may be made at www.schmidthdhonaukucnerfunerals.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019