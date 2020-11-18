1/
Marjorie Meyers
1929 - 2020
Marjorie Meyers

Cincinnati, OH - Marjorie May "Margie" (Ainsley) Meyers, 91, of Cincinnati, passed away November 15, 2020. She was born May 5, 1929, in York, England, a daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Ainsley. She was a buyer at the former Pogue's Department Store. After retirement, she went to work at Little Dutch Bakery in Mt. Healthy. She was married June 29, 1957, to Robert L. Meyers, who preceded her in death. She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Kashin and husband Tom, of Indianpolis; a grandson, Adam Kashin, a granddaughter, Zoe Kashin; two nieces, Jeanie Truchan and Christine Ainsley-Cowlishaw; a nephew, John Ainsley and a sister in law, Edna Ainsley; many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews in England. Graveside services will be held 11:30 A.M. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Arlington Gardens Cemetery, where friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Arlington Gardens Funeral Home, 2155 Compton Road, Cincinnati; (follow the blue lines to the funeral home). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.amggardens.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Arlington Gardens Funeral Home
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:30 AM
t Arlington Gardens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
