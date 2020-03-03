Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Williamsburg United Methodist Church
330 Gay St.
Williamsburg, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Williamsburg United Methodist Church
330 Gay St.
Williamsburg, OH
Marjorie R. (Bennett) McCollum


1923 - 2020
Marjorie R. (Bennett) McCollum Obituary
Marjorie R. McCollum (nee Bennett)

Mt. Washington - Marjorie R. McCollum (nee Bennett) age 97, formerly of Mt. Washington and Williamsburg, died March 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 330 Gay St., Williamsburg, Ohio 45176 on Friday, March 6th at 1 pm. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 12 to 1 pm. For complete obituary please visit www.tpwhite.com

T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
