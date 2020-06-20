Marjorie (Sellins) Sasser
West Chester - Sasser, Marjorie (Sellins), age 90 of West Chester, passed at Barrington of West Chester on Friday, June 19, 2020. Retired librarian from Northwest Schools. Devoted wife of Harry Sellins and Charles B. Sasser; loving mother of Kevin John (Mary Lee) Sellins and Shawna O'Neill-Dam; stepmother of Dennis Sasser; sister of Allan (Ann) Berger; grandmother to Amanda (Roger) Clark, Molly Sellins, Lindsey and Drew Atha; and great-grandmother to Kara, Karly, Kinzie, and Atlas. Service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1 PM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12PM to 1PM. Due to COVID-19 the family request facemask and social distancing be practiced. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.