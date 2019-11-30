Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
Marjorie Turner Obituary
Maineville - Marjorie (nee Cain) beloved wife of the late Walter Norman Turner, dear sister of Juanita (Kenneth) Howard, the late Frances Hapner and the late William Richard Cain. Went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, December 4 at 12 PM at Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, where visitation will begin at 11 AM until time of service. Memorials may be directed to League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd., Batavia, Ohio. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
