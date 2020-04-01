|
|
Mark "Chunky" A. Hampton loving husband and best friend of Katie Hampton (nee Gerwe) devoted father of Maggie Hampton, Sadie (Chase) Moore, and Mollie Hampton, dear brother of Robert and Donald (Michelle) Hampton, Marilou (Dave) Smith, and the late Janice Flick, son of the late Ralph and Mary Hampton, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Died Mar. 31, 2020 at age 63 years. Residence High-A-Top Mt. Carmel. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Kyle Plush Foundation or American Kidney Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020