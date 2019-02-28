Services
Mark A. LaPille Obituary
Mark A. LaPille

Maineville - Mark A. LaPille of Maineville, Ohio passed away on February 24, 2019 after a fifteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 61 years old. He devoted his life to teaching and coaching, spending four years at St. Ursula Academy and thirty-four years at Little Miami High School. Throughout his career, he used humor to teach his students and players not only math, art, and athletics, but also the many other skills they would need to succeed in life. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary Alice (Redden) LaPille, loving father of Tom (Christopher Freed) LaPille, and cherished son of the late Virginia (Wauligman) LaPille and the late Anthony LaPille. He is also survived by his aunt Shirley (Wauligman) Pille and many cousins who were like siblings to him. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to in his name at https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
