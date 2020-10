Or Copy this URL to Share

WALKER, Sr., Mark Antony, born May 19, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio, received his wings Monday, October 19, 2020. Walk-through visitation 10-11 am Tuesday, October 27, at Lincoln Heights M.B. Church, 9991 Wayne Ave. Private Service at 11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., Dayton.









