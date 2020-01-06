|
Mark Barnaby Sackett
Cincinnati, OH - Mark Barnaby Sackett, age 73, passed away peacefully on January 2nd, 2020. He was born November 2nd, 1946 in Cincinnati Ohio to the late Charles Edward Sackett and Emma Louise Sackett (Goodwin). In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother Sean Roger Sackett. Mark is survived by his devoted wife Kathy, and his older brother William Ross Sackett. He was a loving father to Marcella Jane Sackett Howard (Mike), Dwight Michael Sackett, Kathleen Ann Sackett Jump (Steve) and a proud grandfather to eight, and great grandfather to five. A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 11am on January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cincinnati Scholar House in care of Christ Church Cathedral 318 E 4th St, Cincinnati. For full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit
neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020