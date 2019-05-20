Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mark D. Bradley Obituary
Mark D. Bradley

Cincinnati - Mark D. Bradley, age 59, a resident of Cincinnati, passed away on May 14, 2019 following a brief illness.

Visitation will be held at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, in Springdale on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 1-2pm. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Friends may share condolences to his family by visiting www.springgrove.org.

Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 20, 2019
