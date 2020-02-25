Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Peter and Paul Church
330 W Vine St
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter and Paul Church
330 W Vine St
Mark D. Merritt


1957 - 2020
Mark D. Merritt Obituary
Mark D. Merritt

Cincinnati - Mark D. Merritt, 62, passed away February 21, 2020. Born April 15, 1957, son to the late John W. and Elisabeth M. Merritt (née Nowack). Survived by his siblings, John T. (Margie) Merritt, James A. (Melissa) Merritt, Ernest W. (Betty) Merritt, Michael H. (Gail) Merritt, George A. (Linda) Merritt, and Robert S. Merritt and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 27 at St. Peter and Paul Church, 330 W Vine St., from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. Interment to follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Southwest Ohio Residences, or the Autistic Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Spring Grove Funeral Homes, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner Funeral Homes.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
