Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Mt. Healthy, OH
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
2145 Compton Road
Mt. Healthy, OH
Mark J. Flaig Obituary
Mark J. Flaig

Cincinnati - beloved son of the late Anna and Mark Flaig, brother of David (Lynne) Flaig and Roe (the late Bob) Stark, uncle of seven nieces and nephews. Mark passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 62. Visitation at Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Mt. Healthy, 45231 on Wednesday, November, 13 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to . Condolences at hodappfunerlahome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
