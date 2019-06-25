|
|
Mark K. Cliff
Delhi Twp. - Beloved wife of Kathy Jones (nee Norman), loving father of Mark Cliff Jr., Mike and Keith Jones, grandfather of Aiden, brother of Paula and Dennis Cliff and the late Michael and Mary Cliff, also survived by many other family and friends. Sunday, June 23, 2019 age 62. Visitation Thursday 5-8 PM at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 25, 2019