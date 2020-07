Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark S. Edwards, age 66, passed 7/12/2020. Preceeded in death by his loving wife Cuma and parents Taylor and Gertrude Edwards. Loving stepfather of Claudia Eyler, dear cousin and caring friend to many. Private graveside service due to gathering restrictions.









