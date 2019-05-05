Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Mark Phelan
Maineville - 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Born Friday, April 26, 1957 in Stoneham, Massachusetts. Mark was a district manager for Frisch's Restaurants. Beloved son of Mary (nee DelVecchio) and the late Jeremiah Phelan; dear brother of Lynne (Dave) Lapham and Jay (Donna) Phelan; uncle of Dave (Casandra) Lapham, Sarah (Tom) Sicking, Courtney (Jim) Root and Caitlin (Scott) Faughn; friend to many. Per his request, the family will hold a private ceremony. Donations may be directed to . Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
