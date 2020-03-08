|
|
Mark Tombragel
Cincinnati - Tombragel, Mark Alan, devoted husband of Mary Beth (nee Funk) Tombragel, loving father of Ruth (Eric) Anderson, Rebecca Tombragel, Julie (Dan) Conners, grandfather of Abbie, Kirby, Casey, Cody, Noah, Nodia, Elizabeth, and Allison. Son of the late Paul and Pearl Tombragel. Passed away March 8, 2020 at the age of 69. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 PM until time of blessing at 7PM, at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. Remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2597.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020