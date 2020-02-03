|
|
Mark Wayne Burgess
Cincinnati - Mark Wayne Burgess, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly February 2, 2020. Mark was a beloved Husband, Son, Brother, Uncle, Friend and an amazing Father to his Children. He was born on July 5, 1957 to Charles William "Bill" Burgess and Jean Burgess Ashby of Centertown, Kentucky. Mark approached each day with a smile and ensured those around him enjoyed a good laugh as well. His humor filled their home, along with the soft sounds of him playing the guitar and singing a song. Mark was a very supportive Father and Husband who developed special relationships with each of his children while attending swim meets, dance classes, scouts, band performances and other school events on a regular basis. He embraced and relished the role of "Mr. Mom". Mark earned and an Associate of Applied Science from the University of Kentucky in Electrical Engineering and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance from University of Kentucky. Mark was a Licensed Realtor in Ohio with Comey & Shephard, a Real Estate Investor and Owner of The Village Post in Newtown, Ohio. Mark enjoyed fishing, hiking, playing the guitar, golfing and he was an unwavering University of Kentucky Basketball and Football fan. More recently, Mark found solace in taking care of and enjoying their new farm in Kentucky. He looked forward to building many new memories there with family and friends. Mark leaves behind his devoted wife of 33 years, Dr. Elizabeth Jackson Burgess and their Children, Meredith (16), Zoe (14) and Zane (14) Burgess of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jordan Burgess (28) of Lexington, Kentucky. He is survived by his loving Mother, Jean Burgess Ashby and Brother, Ronnie, Sister's Janet Durall and Linda Burgess. Mark was preceded in death by his Father Charles William "Bill" Burgess, Step-Father Clark Ashby, and his Father-in-law Thomas L. Jackson who loved Mark like he was his own
son. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2050, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time at TP White & Sons Funeral Home, located at 2050 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at William L. Danks Funeral Home located at 224 N. Lafayette Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, 42320. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., all times Central Time Zone at William L. Danks Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held in the Summer at their Farm to celebrate his life.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020