Marki Elaine Buttrom
Cincinnati - born December 3, 1968 in Cinti OH and died August 28, 2019 at the young age of 50.
Marki was a beautiful soul and always wished her family could spend more time together. It always broke her heart that we were not all closer. Marki loved the mountains and the freeness of the great outdoors.
Marki is survived by: aunts, Dorothy Byrd & Sherry Buttrom; brothers & sisters, Michael Buttrom, Michelle Buttrom-Browne, Monica Buttrom -Coleman, Thomas Pitts & Maria Buttrom-Smith; r children, James E Buttrom, Jessica Buttrom & Jonathan Buttrom, several grandchildren and many cousins.
Marki had a zest for life and traveled the US extensively with the love of her life Travis Stout. Marki marched to her own beat, loved life, loved people, she never met a stranger. Her spark will be missed but never forgotten.
Memorial service to be held 9/7/19 at 6753 Richard Ave, 45224 at 6pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019