Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
6753 Richard Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marki Buttrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marki Elaine Buttrom


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marki Elaine Buttrom Obituary
Marki Elaine Buttrom

Cincinnati - born December 3, 1968 in Cinti OH and died August 28, 2019 at the young age of 50.

Marki was a beautiful soul and always wished her family could spend more time together. It always broke her heart that we were not all closer. Marki loved the mountains and the freeness of the great outdoors.

Marki is survived by: aunts, Dorothy Byrd & Sherry Buttrom; brothers & sisters, Michael Buttrom, Michelle Buttrom-Browne, Monica Buttrom -Coleman, Thomas Pitts & Maria Buttrom-Smith; r children, James E Buttrom, Jessica Buttrom & Jonathan Buttrom, several grandchildren and many cousins.

Marki had a zest for life and traveled the US extensively with the love of her life Travis Stout. Marki marched to her own beat, loved life, loved people, she never met a stranger. Her spark will be missed but never forgotten.

Memorial service to be held 9/7/19 at 6753 Richard Ave, 45224 at 6pm.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.