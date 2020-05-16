Marlene A. Steers
Marlene A. Steers

Cheviot - (nee Cerullo), beloved wife of the late Ronald Steers. Loving mother of Diana Michels, Donna (Ted) Richards, Debby (Jim) Still and the late Duane, Dana and Daren Steers. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, staff & friends from Covenant Village. Dear sister of the late Rosie Schneller. Marlene was the first female E.M.T. Fire Fighter for the City of Cheviot. She served faithfully from 1976 to 1998. Services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Cheviot Fire Department. neidhardminges.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
