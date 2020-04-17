|
Marlene Brabender
Mt. Healthy - Mrs. Marlene L. Brabender, age 80, passed away on April 16, 2020. Marlene was born in Mt. Healthy, OH to Anthony and Loretta (nee Broerman) VanDeRyt, on May, 3, 1939. Marlene married Kenneth Brabender of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 17, 1960, and he survives. Marlene is also survived by her brothers James VanDeRyt and Roger VanDeRyt, and sister Geraldine Walsh and many nieces, nephews and extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Thomas VanDeRyt. Marlene loved spending time with her friends and family, and enjoyed the competition of slot machines. Private family services will be held at St Bernard of Clairvaux Church. Marlene will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the donors choice. Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020